Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing therapies which target oncogenic drivers. The company’s lead product candidate includes RAIN-32. Rain Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEWARK, Calif. “

RAIN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rain Therapeutics to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rain Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.10. Rain Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $54,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 13,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $197,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAIN. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,425,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,444,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,126,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

