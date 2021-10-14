Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ RWLK opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 264.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReWalk Robotics (RWLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.