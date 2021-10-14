KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,306,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $77,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,202.9% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 105,739 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 788.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 809,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,945,000 after buying an additional 718,237 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 306,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,164,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 114,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $65.77 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day moving average of $59.18.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

