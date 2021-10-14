Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $78.99 Million Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,084,534 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 43,503 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $78,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 197.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 82.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays cut BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $768.67.

BHP opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.13. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $4.00 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

