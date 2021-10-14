State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $1.15 Million Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,744,000 after acquiring an additional 157,979 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Universal Display by 1.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,277,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,381,000 after acquiring an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Universal Display by 4.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,889,000 after acquiring an additional 25,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Universal Display by 23.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after acquiring an additional 90,238 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $172.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.88. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.30 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.38 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

