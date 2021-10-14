Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,382 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.13% of Lumentum worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum by 54.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $481,297.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $85.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.18. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

LITE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.63.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

