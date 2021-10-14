30,533 Shares in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Chimerix in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chimerix by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Chimerix by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMRX shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chimerix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of CMRX opened at $5.98 on Thursday. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $515.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 3,035.43% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $28,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

