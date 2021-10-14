Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 26,653 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,653 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.65% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $16,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.68. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.79.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

