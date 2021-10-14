Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 563.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,542 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Olin were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,645,000 after acquiring an additional 75,635 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth $7,313,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 34,490 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 76,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 26,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

NYSE OLN opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $52.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.88.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

