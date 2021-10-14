Legal & General Group Plc Increases Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,043 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $7,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 19.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,712,000 after acquiring an additional 696,072 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 21.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 83,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 923.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 91,883 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter worth $4,926,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.96.

In other Anaplan news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $33,157,845 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PLAN opened at $63.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.66.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

