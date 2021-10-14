FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Trading Down 0.4%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) shares traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.17 and last traded at $56.30. 23,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 41,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.52.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 193,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. VeraBank N.A. raised its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 392,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period.

