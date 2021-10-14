Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.25.

FCX stock opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 59.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,094 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after buying an additional 118,472 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 11.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 187,075 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 44,041 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,513,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $870,890,000 after buying an additional 969,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

