Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AUY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Yamana Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.61.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 36.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

