Truist Securities Lowers Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target to $32.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its price objective lowered by Truist Securities from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist decreased their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.25.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

PRVA opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $1,353,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,754,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,562,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,079,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,686,000. 53.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.