The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Truist

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its price target cut by Truist from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities cut their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.50.

The Pennant Group stock opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.64 million, a PE ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 2.60.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 976.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 52,931 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

