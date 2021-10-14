Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 13,764 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,764 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.07% of ONEOK worth $16,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,305.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,395,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ONEOK by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after purchasing an additional 662,379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ONEOK by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,699,000 after buying an additional 531,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $25,477,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.15.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $63.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average is $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $63.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

