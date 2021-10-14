Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 899 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $13,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $862,284,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,364,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Airbnb by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,149,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,343,000 after buying an additional 1,517,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC raised their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $173.58 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $17,123,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $2,406,330.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,990,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,477,941 shares of company stock worth $222,969,514. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.