Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.30

Shares of Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nippon Paint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Nippon Paint had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

Nippon Paint Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products.

