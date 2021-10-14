Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.57

Security Devices International Inc (OTCMKTS:SDEV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.57 and last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 212790 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97.

Security Devices International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDEV)

Security Devices International, Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for security situations that do not require the use of lethal force. The company offers blunt impact projectile 40mm line of products, which uses pain compliance to control a target; and a line of 12 gauge less lethal projectiles and irritants.

