Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sets New 12-Month High at $116.50

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.50 and last traded at $116.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered Legrand to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Legrand has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.03 and a 200 day moving average of $106.11.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Legrand SA will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

About Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

