Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.52

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 65032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Several research firms have commented on MESO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $739.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 3.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,325.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 38.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 347.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 179,499 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 51.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the second quarter worth about $673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

