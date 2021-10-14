Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.15

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 4820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Indivior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48.

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, Subutex Tablet, and Sublocade Injection. The company was founded on September 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

