MAAS Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MGH) Insider Acquires A$11,000.00 in Stock

Oct 14th, 2021

MAAS Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MGH) insider Stewart Butel acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.50 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,000.00 ($7,857.14).

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.67.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. MAAS Group’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

About MAAS Group

MAAS Group Holdings Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers construction materials, equipment, and services for civil, infrastructure, and mining end markets in Australia and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate; Civil and Construction; Tunnelling and Underground Services; and Construction Materials.

