Meredith W. Mendes Buys 700 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Director Meredith W. Mendes acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $15,043.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NX stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.78. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

