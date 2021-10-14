Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.39

Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 269057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRY shares. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.00 million, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Berry by 91.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 278,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Berry by 21.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Berry by 34.7% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 192,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 49,612 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Berry in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

