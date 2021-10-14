London Stock Exchange Group’s (LNSTY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded London Stock Exchange Group to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNSTY opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.98. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $35.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.2694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

