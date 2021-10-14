London Stock Exchange Group’s (LNSTY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2021

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded London Stock Exchange Group to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNSTY opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.98. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $35.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.2694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.