Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $136.24

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $136.24 and last traded at $133.00, with a volume of 42949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.12.

SMLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

The firm has a market cap of $922.93 million, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.62 and a 200 day moving average of $112.95.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 68.78% and a net margin of 43.39%. On average, analysts predict that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total transaction of $161,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

