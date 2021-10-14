Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RIO. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($90.15) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,210 ($94.20) to GBX 6,800 ($88.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,010 ($65.46) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,331.54 ($69.66).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,057 ($66.07) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £81.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,231.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,748. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71). Also, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 397 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.