MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Given New C$84.00 Price Target at CIBC

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$74.00 to C$84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MTYFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reissued a hold rating and set a C$71.00 target price (up previously from C$65.00) on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.00.

MTYFF stock opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.40. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $56.55.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

