Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of Rathbone Brothers stock opened at GBX 1,942 ($25.37) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,989.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,884.79. Rathbone Brothers has a one year low of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) and a one year high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24).

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

