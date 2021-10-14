Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) traded up 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.19 and last traded at $35.14. 22,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 681,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist dropped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average of $48.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

