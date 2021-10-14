Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.70

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 29346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$117.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54.

In related news, Director John Morris Moretz bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.04 per share, with a total value of C$104,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,347,744.75.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

