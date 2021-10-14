CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Trading Down 6.4%

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $79.53 and last traded at $79.68. Approximately 1,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 51,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $853.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $138.03 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 14.70%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,874.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in CVR Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

