Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCHGY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.14 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $39.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.53.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

