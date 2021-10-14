Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inotiv Inc. is a pharmaceutical development company. It involved in providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies. Inotiv Inc., formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems Inc., is based in WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Inotiv in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NOTV stock opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $555.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.15 and a beta of 2.09. Inotiv has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $50.33.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inotiv will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Inotiv by 8,541.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Inotiv in the second quarter worth $203,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Inotiv in the second quarter worth $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Inotiv in the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter valued at $214,000. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

