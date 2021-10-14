TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.69 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.92. TransDigm Group posted earnings per share of $2.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year earnings of $11.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $11.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $16.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.27 to $17.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.88.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total value of $6,439,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $6,917,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $20,352,485. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,711,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,064,000 after buying an additional 48,842 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDG opened at $631.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $617.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $626.17. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $453.76 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 76.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

