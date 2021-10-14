Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Outokumpu Oyj has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of OUTKY stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

