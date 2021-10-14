Datto (NYSE:MSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions. Datto Holding Corp. is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MSP. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datto currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Datto stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.61. Datto has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.53.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datto will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $424,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 68,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $1,897,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,279. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSP. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Datto by 24.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Datto by 98.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datto during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datto during the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Datto by 97.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 47,021 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

