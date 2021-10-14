Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $375.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.46. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $15.19.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.67 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 105.16% and a negative net margin of 359.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,867,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,069,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,042,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,557,478.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,049,382 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,899 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 73,878 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 709,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 28,117 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,864,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 715,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

