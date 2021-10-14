ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.82.

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.11. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $24,844,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,223,514 shares of company stock worth $28,158,566.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ThredUp by 928.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $256,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

