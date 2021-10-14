Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STSA. Mizuho upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a hold rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Shares of STSA opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $146.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.