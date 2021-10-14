Zacks Investment Research Lowers Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Group Holdings Inc. operates family aircraft. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

ULCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a positive rating and a $15.61 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frontier Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a positive rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.60.

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.67. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Frontier Group news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $1,177,818.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,862 shares of company stock worth $1,245,758.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at $5,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,481,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth approximately $11,565,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

