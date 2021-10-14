Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $81.97 Million Stock Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,630,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694,006 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.40% of DHT worth $81,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in DHT by 54.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 20,314 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in DHT by 44.1% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 412,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 126,265 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in DHT by 7.8% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,375,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after buying an additional 171,838 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in DHT by 40.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHT. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright upgraded DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DHT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. DHT had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.14 million. On average, analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.60%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

