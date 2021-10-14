NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 30,308 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $80,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 15.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 10.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $56.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,819.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.95.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $294.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

