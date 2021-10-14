Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,310,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.40% of FOX worth $81,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in FOX by 266.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 145,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 105,676 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of FOX by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of FOX by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,044,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,764,000 after acquiring an additional 78,150 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of FOX by 15.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 437.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $841,355.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,881.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $3,713,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,658 over the last three months. 19.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $39.11 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.43.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.