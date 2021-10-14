SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Translate Bio worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Translate Bio by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 649,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Translate Bio by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 225,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 80,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Translate Bio by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,777,000 after purchasing an additional 502,550 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $18,964,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Translate Bio news, Director Owen Hughes sold 29,860 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,134,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Burgess sold 71,833 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $2,729,654.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 604,924 shares of company stock valued at $22,987,112. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Translate Bio stock opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Translate Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

