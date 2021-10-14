SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,508 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 35.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,101,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,380,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 253.8% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 97,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 70,040 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $270,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $65,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $26,415.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 200,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,778,654.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,482 shares of company stock valued at $837,314. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKTR shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

