SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,919 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NeoGames by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in NeoGames by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NeoGames by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NGMS opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.09 million and a PE ratio of 97.23. NeoGames S.A. has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $73.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average is $48.05.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGames from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

