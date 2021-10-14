SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 4,984 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Qualys in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 8,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $623,503.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,258,669.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,916 shares of company stock valued at $46,167,612 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $114.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.54 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.99. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QLYS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

