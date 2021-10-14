Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,594 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $672,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $4,920,321. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FNF stock opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

